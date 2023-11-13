BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are searching for a missing at-risk Jordan Cook who was last seen on Nov 12., according to BPD.

Cook, 19, was last seen on Sunday at 8 p.m. in the 400 block of Pebble Creek Drive, just east of Ashe Road, he is considered at-risk due to a medical condition.

He is described as a white man who stands five feet, eleven inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has black buzzed hair with brown eyes. Cook was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with yellow writing on the front, Jack Skellington pajama pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on Cook’s whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.