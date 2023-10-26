BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are searching for missing at-risk woman, Linda Provencio, who was last seen on Oct. 25, according to BPD.

Provencio, 58, was last seen near the intersection of Truxtun Avenue and C Street and is considered at-risk due to medical conditions.

She is described as a Hispanic woman who stands four feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a cream long sleeve flannel, camo style pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.