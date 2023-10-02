BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for the community’s help in searching for missing at-risk teen Elizatbeth Juarez Vela.

Elizabeth, 15, was last seen at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1. at the intersection of E. California Avenue and King Street in east Bakersfield. She is considered at-risk due to medical conditions, police said.

She is described as a Hispanic teenager who stands five feet two inches tall, weighs 130 pounds has brown hair with brown eyes, BPD said.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket with “Ariat” on side, light green t-shirt, light blue sweatpants and white shoes, according to police.

Anyone with information on Elizabeth’s whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.