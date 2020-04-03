Police search for missing at-risk teen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are searching for a teen considered at-risk last seen Thursday night.

Police said the are looking for 19-year-old Dmitry James Couvillion. He was last seen at around 9 p.m. in the 18000 block of Highway 178.

Couvillion is described as 5-foot-9, weighing 297 pounds, with blue eyes, short brown hair. He has a tattoo of an “X” near his right eye and was last seen wearing a black jacket.

He is considered “at-risk” due to mental conditions, police officials said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.