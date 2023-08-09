BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating Maleya Laniyah Addison Zepahua Smith.

Maleya,14, was last seen in the 3000 block of South Chester Avenue, north of Planz Road, on Aug. 9. She is considered to be at-risk due to being a first time runaway, according to BPD.

She stands five feet two inches tall and weighs 85 pounds. Maleya has medium length brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater and red flannel pajama bottom pants.

Anyone with information on Maleya’s whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.