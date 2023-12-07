BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police is need of the community’s help locating at-risk missing teen, Jaden Moore, who was last seen in southwest Bakersfield, according to the department.

BPD said Jaden, 17, was last seen on Dec. 3rd around 5 p.m. in the near North Laurelglen Boulevard, just east of Gosford Road. He is considered at-risk due to this being his first time reported missing.

He is described as a Black teen who stands six feet tall and weighs 170 pounds with red hair and brown eyes. Jaden was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, green and red checkered pants, black shoes and a black backpack.

Anyone with information on Jaden’s whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.