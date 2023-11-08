BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are in need of the community’s help searching for missing teen Brody Reid Hutson, who was last seen Nov. 7, according to BPD.

Brody was last seen in the 7100 block of Rosedale Highway, near the Country Tire & Wheel tire shop around 9:20 a.m. He is considered at-risk due to having no prior history of running away.

He is described as a white teen who stands six feet, seven inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. Brody was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, red and black checkered pajama pants and unknown color Nike tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Brody’s whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.