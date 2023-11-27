BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for the community’s help searching for missing at-risk teenager Daniel Baziuk, who was last seen Saturday, according to the department.

Baziuk, 17, was last seen in the 14800 block of Citrus Tree Court, just north of Hageman Road. He is considered at-risk due to having no prior history of running away.

He is described as Hispanic, 5 feet, 8 inches tall,160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.