BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help locating Anthony Cabrera, the department said in a release.

Anthony, 14, was last seen on July 10, in the 800 block of L Street and 8th Street in central Bakersfield. He is considered at-risk due to being a first time runaway, BPD said.

Photo provided by the Bakersfield Police Department.

He is described as a Hispanic teen who stands five feet tall, weighs 134 pounds, has black short hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black sweatpants, black vans shoes and glasses.

Anyone with information regarding Anthony’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.