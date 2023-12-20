BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are searching for a missing at-risk person last seen in southeast Bakersfield, according to the department.

BPD said Pedro Acebal was last seen in the 4800 block of Kenney Street, just north of Pacheco Rd. Tuesday. He is considered at-risk due to having a medical condition.

Photo courtesy of Bakersfield Police Department.

He is described as a Hispanic man who stands five feet tall, weighs 130 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Acebal’s whereabouts are asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.