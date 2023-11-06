BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are searching for missing at-risk Emmanuel Murillo who was last seen Sunday Nov. 5, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Murillo, 37, was last seen in the 18200 block of Highway 178 around 5:30 p.m. He’s considered at-risk due to being his first time missing and medical condition.

He is described as a Hispanic man who stands five feet, eight inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Murillo has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a peach colored t-shirt.

Anyone with information on Murillo’s whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.