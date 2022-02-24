BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to find a 73-year-old woman reported missing Wednesday who was last seen in southwest Bakersfield.

Officers are looking for Marta Alicia-Mendez, 73. She was last seen Feb. 23 at 4 p.m. in the 3800 block of Stokes Avenue, according to police.

Mendez is described as being 5 feet tall, weighing 145 pounds, with short burgundy hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a red shirt and black pants.

Mendez was last seen in a red 2008 Nissan Rogue with Utah license plate number G432MW.

Anyone with information on Mendez’s whereabouts is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.