Police search for missing 69-year-old ‘at-risk’ woman

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to locate a missing woman considered “at-risk” who last seen Sunday evening.

Police are looking for Christine Ramos. She is 69 years old and was last seen May 3, 2020 at around 7:50 p.m. in the 3500 block of Amur Maple Drive near White Lane and Gosford Road, police said.

Officials said Ramos is considered at-risk due to mental conditions.

She is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a burgundy T-shirt , blue denim shorts, white socks and black shoes.

Anyone with information on here whereabouts is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.