Police search for missing 59-year-old man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police to help locate a 59 year old man last seen over a week ago.

Police are looking for Jose Ismaeh Martinez. He was last seen in the 300 block of Kentucky Street on May 20 and is considered at risk because of medical conditions.

Martinez is described as standing 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has black and gray hair, brown eyes, and was wearing a blue shirt, black and white shorts and gray shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.