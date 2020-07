BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said they are looking for a double-amputee in a wheelchair last seen on the Fourth of July.

Police said they are looking for Carroll Meeker Gene. He was last seen at around 3 a.m. on July 4 in the 4700 block of Basque Street.

Gene is described as being 56 years old, and weighs 176 pounds. He was in a wheelchair because both of his legs were amputated, the department said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.