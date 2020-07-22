Police search for missing 17-year-old girl

Kaylee Holland was last seen on July 21, police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl who was last seen Tuesday morning.

Police said they are looking for Kaylee Holland, 17. She was last seen on July 21, just before noon near the intersection of Villa Hermosa Drive and Villa Carmel Way, according to police.

Holland is described as standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with blonde shoulder length hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black crop top style shirt, blue jeans, possibly sandals and carrying a black purse. Holland also has a tattoo above her left eyebrow.

Holland is considered at-risk because of a medical condition.

Anyone with information on Holland’s whereabouts is urged to contact Bakersfield police at 327-7111.