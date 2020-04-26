Police search for missing 14 year old girl

Anna-Belle Gonzalez, 14 / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to locate a 14-year-old girl last seen Saturday morning.

Police are searching for Anna-Belle Gonzalez. She was last seen April 25, at around 10 a.m. in the 3000 block of Park Drive. Gonzalez is considered at-risk because she is a first-time runaway, according to the department.

She is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 166 pounds and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.

