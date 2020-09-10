UPDATE: Bakersfield Police say missing 13-year-old girl found safe

UPDATE: Bakersfield police say the 13-year-old has been found safe thanks to quick public tips.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to find a 13-year-old girl who last seen Wednesday evening.

Police said they are looking for Noelia Zavala. She was last seen Sept. 9 at a 7:40 p.m. in the 600 block of El Prado Drive. She is considered at risk because of a medical condition and has no prior history of running away, according to police.

Zavala is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 105 pounds. She has black hair, black eyes, braces and a two-inch scar on her right cheek. She was wearing a black and white football jersey, jean shorts, black leggings, black and white Converse shoes and a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.