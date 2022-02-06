Police search for missing 13-year-old boy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to locate a missing 13-year-old last seen Sunday.

Officers are looking for Joaquin Cardenas Castanon. He was last seen in the 10 block of South Owens Street on Feb. 6.

The department says Castanon is a runaway and is considered at-risk because of his age.

Castanon is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black and white checkered sweatshirt, black seats and black shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.