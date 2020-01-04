Police search for missing 12-year-old boy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to find a 12-year-old boy last seen Friday afternoon.

Police are looking for Samuel Delacruz. Delacruz was last seen at around noon in the 3700 block of Canadian Street.

Samuel Delacruz / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

Delacruz is described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet tall, weighs 95 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen carrying a black backpack and riding a pink skateboard.

He is considered at-risk because of his age.

Anyone with information on Delacruz’s whereabouts is urged to call Bakersfield Police Department at 661-326-7111.