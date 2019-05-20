Police search for man suspected of tampering with tire shop alarm system

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are looking for a prowler who is suspected of trying to disable an alarm to a tire shop.

Police released images of a man seen outside the Big O Tires at 2502 Ming Ave. on May 7 between 7:49 p.m. and 7:52 p.m.

The man is described as being between 30 to 40 years old, 5 feet, 11 inches to 6 feet tall, and weighs between 160 to 170 pounds.

He has a slim build, a tattoo on his right forearm, and was wearing a white collared shirt, black pants, white Adidas shoes with black stripes, a black backpack. Police said he was riding a black beach cruiser style bicycle.

Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

Anyone with information on the identity of the man is asked to call Det. Looney at 326-3541 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.