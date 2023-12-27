BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are searching for a missing at-risk woman who recently moved to Bakersfield from Los Angeles.

BPD said Anjelica Mathas, 30, was last seen on Dec. 21 at approximately at 2 p.m. in the 3600 block of Starwood Lane, east of New Stine Road, in southwest Bakersfield. She is considered at-risk due to medical conditions and possibly being involved in a traffic collision.

Mathas is described as a Hispanic woman who stands five feet seven inches tall and weighs 190 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray zip-up hoodie and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information on Matha’s whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.