Police search for hit-and-run driver who struck man picking up debris that flew out of his own truck

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police say a driver who stopped to pick up debris that was flying out of his truck, has suffered life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a passing vehicle Friday evening in South Bakersfield.

Police were called to the 8300 block of Shannon Drive at around 6:50 p.m.

When police arrived, officers found the man in the roadway. A police department spokesperson described the man’s injuries as life-threatening late Friday.

Police are looking for the driver of the vehicle that struck the truck driver, but did not have a description of the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.