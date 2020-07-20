Police search for driver involved in deadly collision involving bicyclist in Central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said they are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run collision that killed a bicyclist Sunday night in Central Bakersfield.

Officers said the collision happened in the southbound lanes at around 9:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Chester Avenue. The department said a bicyclist, described as an adult male, suffered major injuries and died at the scene.

The vehicle involved in the collision fled the scene, headed southbound on Chester Avenue, police say. The vehicle was described as an older model sedan with major front-end damage.

It’s unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision, but investigators say speed was a contributing factor.

The department said it is the 20th fatal motor vehicle collision in the City of Bakersfield.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.