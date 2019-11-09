Police search for driver in hit-and-run pedestrian death in South Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are searching for a driver involved in a collision that killed a pedestrian Friday evening in South Bakersfield.

Police said officers were called to the 1200 block of Ming Avenue for a report of a pedestrian getting hit by a vehicle.

Investigators say a man was walking in the roadway, outside of a crosswalk when he was hit by a vehicle heading eastbound on Ming Avenue.

The pedestrian suffered major injuries and was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the driver of a dark-colored sedan did not stop, continued eastbound on Ming Avenue and got away.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.