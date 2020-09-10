Police search for ‘at risk’ 22-year-old man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to locate a 22-year-old man reported missing Wednesday.

Police are looking for Derrick Austin. He was last seen Wednesday in the area of Union Avenue and Brundage Lane. He is considered at risk because of a medical condition.

Austin is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 155 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was wearing a blue shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.