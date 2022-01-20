Police search for at-risk 17-year-old

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to find a missing teen considered at-risk.

Officers are looking for Landon Baker, 17. He was last seen Jan. 19 in the 11900 block of Sturgeon Creek Drive. He is considered at risk because of medical issues, police said.

Baker is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on Baker’s whereabouts is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.

