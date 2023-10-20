BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a suspect who stole a wallet and made fraudulent purchases at an In-Shape gym.

Officials say a wallet was reported stolen in the In-Shape parking lot on July 21, 2023 and multiple purchases were made on the victim’s credit card soon after. The theft happened in the parking lot of the In-Shape gym located at 11340 Ming Ave., according to officials.

Bakersfield police need help locating a suspect described as an elderly male around 70 years of age.

The suspect has a slim build and is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve, gray checkered shirt, paired up with dark rimmed glasses and a Gatsby/newsboy style hat.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.