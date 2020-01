BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are looking for a 24-year-old man considered at-risk because of a mental disability.

Police said they are looking for Angelo Lara. He last seen Jan. 6 at around 6:40 p.m. in the 5300 block of Lennox Avenue.

Lara is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, with a medium build. He was wearing a black jacket, black pants and sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.