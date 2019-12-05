Police search for 2 suspects in string of convenience store robberies

Police say at least two people are suspected of an armed robbery at the 7 Eleven at West Columbus and San Dimas streets.

Suspects may be involved in third robbery at East California Avenue and Tulare Street

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are searching for two men suspected in several robberies Wednesday night in east and northeast Bakersfield.

Police said they are investigating if two robberies about 90 minutes apart at convenience stores are connected.

Two men with handguns are suspected of entering and robbing a convenience store at 900 Monterey St at around 7:45 p.m. and then a 7 Eleven at 525 W. Columbus St. at around 9 p.m.

Police said they are investigating the possibility of a third robbery by the suspects at a store at East California Avenue and Tulare Street that wounded one person.

Anyone with information on the cases are asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.