Police search for 2 suspected in Kohls robbery that injured store employees

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield police are asking for help to find two people suspected in another robbery at a Kohls in Southwest Bakersfield that injured several employees.

Police say the robbery happened on Dec. 10, 2018 at the Kohls at 5385 Gosford Road.

Officials say the man and woman entered the store picked several items and left without paying for them. Employees were injured in the robbery, police said.

The man is described as being between 25 and 35 years old, standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighs 180 pounds. He has a beard and was wearing a white and red hat, and blue jeans.

The woman is described as being between 25 and 35 years old, standing 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighs 130 pounds. She was wearing a black jacket with tan-colored fur and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.