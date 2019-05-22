Police say there are no new developments in 2012 Donna Avenue shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- It's been 7 years since 27-year-old Dolores Keeton and 26-year-old Bryson Blaire were shot on May 21, 2012 on Donna Avenue.
According to police, Blair suffered moderate injuries and Keeton died.
BPD says the two attended a gathering when a person unaffiliated with the group opened fire.
Bakersfield Police Department's Cold Case Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information on this unsolved case, call 326-3537.
