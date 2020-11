BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – November marks National Adoption Awareness Month, and in the U.S. 400,000 children live in foster care, searching for a permanent place to call home. Jill Kelsey and her husband Heath have adopted three children since they started fostering five years ago.

The pair first met their adopted son Duke after his lengthy stint at Valley Children's Hospital in Madera. The baby boy was a victim of repeated beatings by his birth mother's boyfriend.