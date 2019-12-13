Police: Ridgecrest mayor’s cell phone hacked

Ridgecrest Mayo Peggy Breeden, center at podium, is flanked by officials from various agencies including Gov. Gavin Newsom as she makes a statement regarding earthquake damage to her town Saturday, July 6, 2019, in Ridgecrest, Calif. Crews in Southern California assessed damage to cracked and burned buildings, broken roads, leaking water and gas lines and other infrastructure Saturday after the largest earthquake the region has seen in nearly 20 years jolted an area from Sacramento to Las Vegas to Mexico. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

RIDGECREST — Mayor Peggy Breeden’s cell phone was hacked earlier this week, according to police.

The Ridgecrest Police Department said on Tuesday, the department was notified of suspicious activity on Breeden’s cell phone. Several residents reported receiving strange text messages and “distasteful” photographs from her phone that had been sent without her knowledge.

The department determined that Breeden’s iPhone and cloud account had been hacked and that the text messages and photos were sent by an unknown subject.

RPD worked with Apple Customer Service to secure Breeden’s phone and stop the messages that were being sent out. No one has been arrested in the case.

The Ridgecrest Police Department urges the public to keep cell phone passwords and passcodes private and secure, as they can contain sensitive and confidential information.