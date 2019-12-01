Bakersfield Police arrest two male suspects involved in the shooting at Rosedale Inn

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police responded to a call about a shooting in room 143 of the Rosedale Inn on Buck Owens Boulevard just after noon on Sunday.

Officers found a victim shot at the scene. The victim suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a local hospital. The suspects involved ran from the scene toward Costco and Carls Jr. on Rosedale Highway.

There were at least 15 police cars on scene. Officers chased two male suspects on foot and on their police cars. BPD confirmed they arrested both male suspects on the parking lot of Costco, by the gas pumps, and the firearm was found at the scene.

Bakersfield Police have left the scene. The identity of the victim and the suspects have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as soon as more information becomes available.