Police raid suspected illegal dispensary, casino on South Chester Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police officials say investigators raided an illegal casino and a marijuana dispensary Thursday night in South Bakersfield.

Bakersfield police Sgt. Michael Allred said the department received information about both a possible illegal dispensary and a casino in the 2800 block of South Chester Avenue and obtained search warrants for both locations.

A large police presence was seen at around 9 p.m., but it’s unclear what time officers arrived.

Allred could not provide many details about the raid, and what was seized from both locations or if any arrests were made. He said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.