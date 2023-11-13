BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A police pursuit ended in tragedy on the night of Friday, Nov. 10, after a vehicle packed with six teenagers rolled and crashed against the Albertson’s Grocery Store at Chester Avenue and Brundage Lane.

The driver, identified as 18-year-old Donavon Diaz of Shafter, was ejected and died at the scene. All five passengers, ranging from 16 to 18 years old were transported to the hospital.

Bakersfield Police say it all started when officers attempted a traffic stop near Mt. Vernon Avenue and Gateway Avenue in Northeast Bakersfield. The pursuit ended after Diaz lost control of the large SUV, causing it to roll and crash, landing on its side.

Mary Lou Diaz says her nephew, Donavon Diaz, was a stellar student who finished high school early, and says he was always happy and dancing. While Diaz also enjoyed being silly and goofy, he loved his family more than anything else.

Diaz had just moved back to Shafter from Wisconsin about a month ago, excited to start his new chapter in life as an 18-year-old.

Diaz’s family will host a carwash this weekend in Shafter at the Frosty King, located at 683 Central Valley Hwy., to help pay for funeral expenses.

There is also a GoFundMe page to help lay Diaz to rest. If you would like to donate, click here.