BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man running from police died after injuring his head during a foot pursuit through east Bakersfield Tuesday afternoon, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

BPD spokesperson Andrew Tipton said officers responded to a shooting at the McDonald’s on Mount Vernon Avenue and Columbus Street. During their investigation, detectives found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The shooting victim is in stable condition, police said.

The suspect fled from the scene on Columbus Street at 11:55 a.m., Tipton said.

Around 12:01 p.m. officers located a man who resembled the shooting suspect in an alley in the 600 block of Irene Street. When officers contacted the man, they saw him holding a firearm and fled the scene on foot, according to Tipton.

During the foot pursuit, the man tried to climb a fence, a BPD officer grabbed him and pulled him off the fence. The man fell and hit his head on the ground, officials said.

The unidentified man was provided medical aid at the scene. He died of his injuries at the scene, Tipton said.

Officers at the scene recovered a firearm and Tipton confirmed officers were wearing body-worn cameras at the time of the foot pursuit.

No officers were injured during the investigation.