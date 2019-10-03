2 people on motorcycle killed in Wilson Road collision

Deadly collision at Wilson and Read roads left at least one person dead.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man and a woman riding on a motorcycle were killed after they collided with another vehicle making a left turn Wednesday night in Southwest Bakersfield, according to police.

Officers were called to the collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle at Wilson Road just west of South Real Road at around 8:10 p.m.

When officers arrived they found the man and woman in the roadway. The two were passengers on the motorcycle and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Bakersfield police Sgt. Jeff Saso said it appears the driver of a silver sedan failed to yield to the motorcycle riders heading eastbound on Wilson Road and collided with the motorcycle.

The driver of the sedan was cooperating with the investigation and police said alcohol or drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash.

Police remain on scene investigating. Wilson Road will remain closed between South Real and Wible roads for about two to three hours.