BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A scary-looking collision in Downtown Bakersfield caused no serious injuries Saturday night, police said.

The collision was reported just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of 24th and L streets. Police said there were only complaints of pain following the collision.

It appeared two vehicles were involved and there was no immediate indication that alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.