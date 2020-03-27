Breaking News
Kern health officials confirm 33rd case of COVID-19 in the county / Click here for the latest coronavirus coverage

Police: Motorcyclist killed in collision was traveling at over 100 mph before crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said a motorcyclist was traveling at over 100 mph before dying in a crash Thursday night along the Westside Parkway.

Police said the crash happened at around 8:05 p.m. along at the Westside Parkway just west of Coffee Road.

Police said the driver of the motorcycle was heading eastbound on the Westside Parkway before losing control and crashing through a chain link fence.

Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, police said.

The coroner’s office will identify the motorcyclist.

It is the sixth motorcycle fatality within the Bakersfield city limits, police said.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News