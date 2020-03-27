Police: Motorcyclist killed in collision was traveling at over 100 mph before crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said a motorcyclist was traveling at over 100 mph before dying in a crash Thursday night along the Westside Parkway.

Police said the crash happened at around 8:05 p.m. along at the Westside Parkway just west of Coffee Road.

Police said the driver of the motorcycle was heading eastbound on the Westside Parkway before losing control and crashing through a chain link fence.

Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, police said.

The coroner’s office will identify the motorcyclist.

It is the sixth motorcycle fatality within the Bakersfield city limits, police said.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.