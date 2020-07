BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 13-year-old girl who police believe ran away from home is considered at risk due to her age and a medical condition.

Police are asking for the public’s help finding Patricia Alatorre, who was last seen at midnight on July 1 in the 2900 block of Crescent Ridge Street. She’s described as 5-foot-5 and 85 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the BPD at 327-7111.