Police: Man shoots self following domestic disturbance in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police say a domestic disturbance led to a shooting where a man was severely wounded with a self-inflicted gunshot.

Police remain on scene at Stockdale Highway near Gosford Road where the shooting occurred at around 6 p.m.

Police said an argument between people in two vehicles ended in the area near 8500 Stockdale Highway, across from the Cal State Bakersfield campus.

Bakersfield police Sgt. Christopher Feola said the incident likely began at another location and ended at Stockdale Highway.

The man was taken to a hospital with major injuries.

Police have westbound traffic on Stockdale Highway from Gosford Road to Don Hart Drive West.

We will update this story as we learn more information.