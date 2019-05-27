Police: Man repeatedly kicked unconscious 63-year-old in the head

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) — Police have arrested a man they say beat a 63-year-old man unconscious and who then repeatedly kicked the victim’s head.

Wiley Fuller, 49, of California City was arrested on suspicion of felony battery and making criminal threats, California City police said in a news release Saturday.

The incident occurred at an apartment building on 83rd Street. Witnesses told police Fuller struck the victim, knocked him to the ground and repeatedly hit him until he was unconscious.

Fuller said he wanted to kill the victim, and he kicked the victim’s head several times while the man was unconscious, witnesses said according to police.

The victim is recovering at home.