Police: Man performing ‘wheelie’ on motorcycle seriously injured in crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police say a man performing a wheelie on a motorcycle Friday collided with an SUV and suffered serious injuries on Gosford Road.

Police said the crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of Gosford Road near District Boulevard.

Officers say the motorcyclist was headed southbound on Gosford Road while performing the one-wheeled stunt and collided with an SUV making a U-turn.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with injuries described as “moderate to major” and is listed as critical but stable.

The driver of the SUV remained at the scene, but she was not injured. Another man in the SUV suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.