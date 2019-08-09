Police: Man and woman stole vehicle at convenience store

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man and woman police say stole a vehicle at a convenience store in east Bakersfield.

The theft occurred at about 6:15 a.m. Aug. 2 at a convenience store in the 2000 block of Baker Street, according to police. A man and woman, acting together, stole a vehicle that had its keys left in the ignition.

The woman is described as Hispanic, 25 to 30 years old, 5-foot-4, 160 pounds, heavy build, black hair in a ponytail and wore a red and black flannel, black tank top, black leggings and gray All-Star Converse sneakers.

Police described the man as Hispanic, 28 to 32 years old, 5 feet 11 inches, 230 pounds, heavy build, shaved black hair, goatee, circular tattoo on his right forearm and wore a gray T-shirt, dark blue jeans, black work boots and a gold-colored necklace about 22 inches in length.

The suspect vehicle is described as an older model, four-door sedan with tinted rear windows and minor damage on the driver’s side of the hood.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111 or Detective Davis at 496-5710.