Police make arrest in 3-month-old baby’s 2008 death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police have made an arrest in the death of a 3-month-old baby who died 11 years ago, according to a news release.

Police said they arrested the baby’s caretaker at the time. Officers arrested 42-year-old Lachella Grayson, Monday for second-degree murder and assault of a child causing death.

Officials said officers were called to a home in the 3700 block of Soranno Avenue on Dec. 4, 2008 for a report of a 3-month-old not breathing. The baby was taken to a hospital for treatment and investigators said the baby had injuries consistent with child abuse. The baby was pronounced dead on Dec. 8, 2008.

The coroner determined the death to be a homicide.

In a release Monday night, the department said detectives conducted an investigation into the baby’s death with the help of medical professionals and submitted the case to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office for review.

A warrant was issued for Grayson’s arrest. She was later arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail.

Grayson is due in court on July 31, according to a Kern County inmate database.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.