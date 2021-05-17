Taft teen missing in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. (KGET) — Law enforcement is asking the community’s help in locating a teenager who has been missing for a month.
Richard Martinez, 17, who is originally from Taft, was last seen in Oxnard on April 17.
Martinez is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall, 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Martinez’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7740.
