Taft teen missing in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. (KGET) — Law enforcement is asking the community’s help in locating a teenager who has been missing for a month.

Richard Martinez, 17, who is originally from Taft, was last seen in Oxnard on April 17.

Martinez is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall, 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Martinez’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7740.

