Bakersfield Police are asking for the community’s help locating a runaway boy.

Bryon Kemp was last seen on June 30 in the 3900 block of Vance Ave.

He is described as a 12-year-old black male, 5’02”, 130 pounds with black hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white tank top and black basketball shorts.

Kemp is considered at risk due to his age.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111