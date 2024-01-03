BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are looking for an at-risk missing man who was last seen in southwest Bakersfield.

Officials said Jasdeep Singh, 22, was last seen in the 14000 block of Pemberley Passage Avenue on Jan 2. around 6:30 p.m. He is considered at-risk due to possible medical conditions.

Singh stands five feet eleven inches and weighs 150 pounds with black hair and black eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and gray shorts.

Anyone with information on Singh’s whereabouts is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.